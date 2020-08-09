SPARTA, NC (FOX Carolina) The United States Geological Survey reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake Sunday morning, with tremors that could be felt throughout our area.
The earthquake was reported 1.7 miles south southeast of Sparta, North Carolina near the Virginia border around 8:07 a.m.
The USGS says three smaller earthquakes were reported in the area prior to the large natural phenomenon:
- A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported around 11:43 p.m. Saturday, about 3.3 miles south southeast of Sparta.
- A 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 1:02 a.m. Sunday about 3.8 miles south southeast of Sparta.
- A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was detected in the Sparta area earlier Sunday morning, around 1:06 a.m.
Many in the Upstate and throughout Western North Carolina felt its tremors, saying windows were rattling, and pets were spooked for a few moments.
According to the USGS, shallow earthquakes are usually felt more often and farther than those considered deep. Sparta's 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported as being 3.7 kilometers deep.
If you felt the 5.1 Sparta, NC earthquake then be sure to submit a “Did You Feel It” report. Keep up to date on any changes at: https://t.co/VDWMntMTno pic.twitter.com/p1H4lEtgae— USGS (@USGS) August 9, 2020
McDowell County Emergency Management ask that anyone who needs to report damage in the area please contact their non-emergency line at (828) 652-4000.
Right now, we have not heard of any reports of damage in the Upstate or mountains.
As far as if any more aftershocks are expected, the USGS says that over the next week, there's a 4% chance of one or more aftershocks that are larger than 5.1.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
