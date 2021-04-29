GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Former Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the number one pick in Round One of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Lawrence has drafted to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He graduated from Clemson in December and was Clemson's quarterback for three years.
Predictions have been made that other NCAA players from South Carolina could be picked in the draft this year.
