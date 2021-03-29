CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Former Clemson quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, shared his opinion on Lil Nas X's controversial shoes that feature depictions of Satan.
On Sunday, Lawrence tweeted, "line has to be drawn somewhere," referencing the satanic apparel.
Line has to be drawn somewhere. Smh. https://t.co/89bSqfPtyE— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) March 28, 2021
The shoes have received backlash online for their controversial design. They include a pentagram attached to the laces and a single drop of human blood embedded in the shoe.
More news: Lil Nas X releases 'Satan' sneakers containing human blood; Nike denies involvement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.