(AP) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has never sat out this long during the season. He's glad he gets a final chance to play at home before the likely end to his college career when the fourth-ranked Tigers face Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Lawrence has not played since Oct. 24 against Syracuse, the week before he tested positive for COVID-19.
That's when the wait to return to the field began. Lawrence missed games against Boston College and No. 2 Notre Dame.
The Tigers then had a week off before last Saturday's game at Florida State was postponed due to a positive coronavirus test.
