CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Former Clemson quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, announced on Monday that he is signing an endorsement deal with Blockfolio, a cryptocurrency portfolio app.
Lawrence announced the news by sharing it on Twitter this morning
Pumped to announce I’ve joined @blockfolio ! Excited to help bring these two worlds together #Crypto pic.twitter.com/8eJKU4QIrI— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 26, 2021
According to a Blockfolio blog post, Lawrence's signing bonus will be deposited directly into Lawrence's Blockfolio account and include Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana. The post adds that this is the first endorsement deal ever with a bonus paid entirely in cryptocurrency.
Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of Blockfolio, said in the blog post, “Trevor Lawrence is the future of professional football and cryptocurrency is the future of money, so the partnership was a no-brainer. But as impressive as Trevor is on-the-field, I was most impressed with his character and charitable focus off the field.”
