(FOX Carolina) - As the Clemson Tigers gear up to face Wake Forest Saturday night, the Tigers' star quarterback has more than his sights on his teammates.
During a recorded sit-down interview with ESPN's College GameDay, Trevor Lawrence announced that the 2020 football season would be his last college football season. He says this makes sense given that he's graduating in the winter.
“I’m graduating in December. Planning on this being my last season. Just really excited to have one more with my brothers, with my teammates, with my coaches that I’ve grown so close to over the past three years.”
Lawrence's interview with College GameDay saw the quarterback discuss his own platform, uniting with his teammates and other college football players across the country to discuss racial justice and make demands for societal equity. For Lawrence personally, he also became engaged to his longtime girlfriend with a proposal in Memorial Stadium.
You can watch the interview here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.