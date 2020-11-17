ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Trey Edwards has been elected the Mayor of Abbeville, according to the city's General Election Results Report.
Edwards defeated Santana Delano Freeman 402 votes to Freeman's 328.
This gave Edwards 55 percent of the vote.
