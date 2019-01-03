GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Former U.S. Rep Trey Gowdy has re-joined the law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, the law firm announced Thursday.
Gowdy previously worked at the Firm in 1994 before leaving to join the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Gowdy will be on the firm’s White Collar Defense & Government Investigations team, which focuses on internal and government investigations and corporate compliance.
The law firm said Cindy Crick, Gowdy’s long-time Chief of Staff, and Sheria Clarke, the former Staff Director at the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, are also joining the firm as Of Counsel and will work with Gowdy on investigations, litigation, and compliance matters.
“We are very pleased Trey has decided to return to our Firm, and to welcome such outstanding lawyers in Cindy and Sheria,” said James K. Lehman, managing partner of Nelson Mullins, in a news release. “Trey’s ability to reach across the aisle and relate to individuals in all areas will benefit him greatly as he builds his practice. Trey is a well-respected leader in the legal community, a consensus builder, and someone we are pleased to call a partner. Our clients will greatly benefit from his presence as he will be a strong advocate for them.”
The news release also included this statement from Gowdy:
“I am very excited to join Nelson Mullins, a firm with a rich, deep, and diverse team of talented attorneys and a reputation for excellence in all facets of the law. Prior to becoming a prosecutor in 1994, I had the privilege of working at Nelson Mullins and have long respected the Firm's commitment to professionalism and excellence. I'm also looking forward to continuing to work with Cindy and Sheria, whose legal acumen and character I deeply respect.”
Gowdy decided not to seek re-election in 2018 and Rep. William Timmons was elected to take his seat in Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.