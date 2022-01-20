ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina's next generation of power linemen are graduating and it comes the same week as thousands around the Upstate experienced how important the job is first hand.
As last weekend's winter storm moved through the southeast, it left more than 16,000 in the South Carolina without power, according to Duke Energy.
The power linemen program at Tri County Technical College gives students a 12-week crash course in all the necessary skills to launch a career: climbing poles, installing cross arms and performing pole rescues.
Today, the eight most recent graduates showcased their skills at the end of class rodeo.
Graduate Dequavious Mayfield said he was tired of plant work and wanted to try something new, so he enrolled.
"When you climb up you ask yourself, 'Is my equipment going to go out? Am I going to fall?' Mayfield said. "And you will fall -- it comes with the territory -- but you dust yourself off and try again.”
More than 2,600 already work in the field, but state data projects about 800 will need to be hired in the next few years to keep up with demand.
Course instructor James Guthrie said the employers are already waiting.
"They're telling me that they're begging for help," he said. "They can't find help or can't find experienced help especially."
For more information in the Tri County Technical College's Program, click here.
