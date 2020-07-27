PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) Tri-County Technical College is the latest of multiple South Carolina colleges and universities to release their back-to-school plan for the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The college says they'll be starting instruction on August 17 and will offer face-to-face, online and hybrid courses. The delivery decisions for each course are based on the needs of each program and major.
“Our plan for the fall is grounded in two priorities: create a healthy and safe learning environment and continue to deliver high quality learning experiences,” said Dr. Galen DeHay, president of TCTC. “We continue to balance the health and safety of our students and employees with the need to fulfill our vision of transforming lives and building strong communities one student at a time.”
Most courses, according to TCTC, will have a combination of online and on-campus instruction. Courses that require hands-on learning will be held in person as much as possible.
There are eight total course delivery methods. They are as follows:
- Face-to-Face – Courses are taught in person on campus.
- Distance Learning – Courses are taught entirely online; students complete coursework based on an established schedule of assignments and activities but are not required to be online at the same time.
- Distance Learning with Option to Come to Campus – Courses are taught entirely online. An assigned classroom will be available on campus for students who do not have access to Internet at home or have another need to be on campus.
- Distance Learning: Synchronous/Asynchronous – Courses are taught entirely online; students engage in online learning at the same scheduled time (synchronous) for a portion of the course and other instruction occurs via recording or other assigned activity (asynchronous).
- Distance Learning Synchronous – Courses are taught entirely online; students are online at the same scheduled time.
- Hybrid Asynchronous – Students rotate between face-to-face learning on campus at a scheduled time and asynchronous (not a defined time) online learning.
- Hybrid Synchronous – Students rotate between face-to-face learning on campus and online learning at a scheduled time.
- Modified Tutorial – Courses are taught online at a scheduled time with a face-to-face component as needed. Face-to-face instruction occurs via flexible attendance rather than a predefined meeting pattern.
Tri-County says that they'll be deploying mobile hotspots to students who don't have access to and/or can't afford home internet service, as most courses will have a combination of online and on-campus instruction.
“Tri-County prides itself on creating a supportive environment in which to learn and succeed in all instructional delivery modes. Whether courses meet online or in person, we are committed to providing an educational experience that is engaging, interactive, and offers timely and meaningful feedback. Students will have opportunities to interact and engage with not only the course content but with other students and instructors as well,” said Dr. DeHay.
As the college continues to monitor COVID-19 and minimize the spread of the virus, all students, employees and visitors will be required to practice social distancing and wear a face covering.
Students will also be asked to watch a return-to-campus video and review a COVID-19 health screening form weekly. If a student answers 'yes' to any of the questions on the form, they'll be told not to come to campus and to notify the Student Support Office.
Instructors will have alternative options for students to participate in class and complete coursework if they become ill.
“Maintaining a safe environment is a responsibility we all share, and we are relying on our students and employees to adhere to the processes we have put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses and in our communities,” said Dr. DeHay.
For more on TCTC Strong: A Path Forward, click here.
