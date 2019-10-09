GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Kevin Brackett said a trial date has been set for suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis.
Brackett said the trial will begin on October 21.
Lewis was indicted for misconduct in office and obstruction of justice.
Lewis is being defended by attorney Rauch Wise.
