SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The trial for one of the suspects accused in a deadly home invasion that occurred in 2019 began this week, according to the Tenth Circuit Solicitor's Office.
The solicitor confirmed that Decota Castle Brown's trial began on Monday. Brown is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and burglary, according to Seneca police.
We previously reported that Brown and another suspect, identified as Hunter Hunnicutt, are accused of making a forced entry into the home of an elderly woman and shooting her multiple times.
Seneca police say that the incident happened at a residence along Maple Ave.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 73-year-old Geraldine M. Castle.
According to Seneca police, Castle was the the grandmother of Decota Brown.
