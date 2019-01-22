HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The trial for Phillip Stroupe II, who is accused of kidnapping and killing another man in Henderson County in the middle of a five-day, multi county manhunt, has been delayed again, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Stroupe’s lawyers asked for the hearing Tuesday to request a delay in the trial due to new evidence in the case.
The trial was originally slated to begin in July 2018.
Stroupe was charged with murder, robbery, and kidnapping in the July 2017 death of 68-year-old Thomas Andrew Bryson.
Stroupe was captured on July 27, 2017 after investigators said he led deputies on a chase in Bryson’s stolen vehicle, marking the end of a five-day manhunt which began in Transylvania County and ended in McDowell Coutny.
Bryson’s body was found on July 30 along Glenn Bridge Road in Arden.
The new trial date for Stroupe’s trial is May 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.