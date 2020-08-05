LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Months after jury trials were suspended due to the coronavirud pandemic, the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office confirmed a homicide trial is underway in Laurens County.
Lutavius Elmore is facing the following charges in connection to the stabbing death of Sergio Mandez Lindsey in October 2018:
- Murder
- Kidnapping
- First degree burglary
- Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime
The Solicitor's Office confirms a jury for Elmore's trial was selected on August 3, and opening statements began the following day. The trial is expected to conclude sometime this week.
A statement from 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo on the trial can be found below:
We are pleased to announce that Monday afternoon a jury of twelve Laurens County citizens was selected for a homicide trial this week. This marks the first trial by jury held in the State of South Carolina since such trials were suspended by Court Administration in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our prosecutors and the public defenders will be presenting this case in the main courtroom at the Laurens County complex at Hillcrest Square throughout the week.
As Solicitor for the 8th circuit, I am very thankful for the hard work and creativity of our judiciary, including (S.C. Supreme Court) Chief Justice Don Beatty, our circuit's Chief Administrative Judge Don Hocker, Laurens Clerk of Court Lynn Lancaster, and all other court staff involved. The plan that they have implemented has allowed the critical work of jury trials to resume this week while also ensuring to the greatest extent possible the health and safety of all involved parties, particularly our citizen jurors who have been summoned to the Courthouse this week. We are hopeful that Laurens County and the 8th Circuit will lead the way in working toward the resumption of normal court operations across South Carolina in the coming months.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
More than 3,000 Chromebooks are still missing from Greenville County Schools
Harvest Hope needs help restocking on non-perishable food items
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.