GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Several Upstate musicians are banding together on Sunday to pay tribute to Scotty Hawkins, a drummer who passed away in late March.
Blues artist Mac Arnold posted on Facebook that Hawkins was performing with him on stage when the drummer collapsed. Medical professionals were unable to revive him.
“One of the hardest things I’ve ever done, that is to admit Scotty Hawkins is gone. Before we started playing our first set last night, Scotty walked up to me and said “Dr. Mac I love you man” and I replied “I love you Scotty”. Then he sat behind his drums and waited till it was time to play. We played a few songs of the first set. He never missed a beat. So there was no reason to think he wasn’t feeling good. We started a song and the drums just quit. Scotty collapsed...CPR was performed for more than 30 minutes...EMS tried to shock his heart back to rhythm...they never got a response. It’s hard to believe one of the best drummers I’ve ever played with is not available anymore. Him and I had a conversation a few weeks ago when we played in Sarasota, FL about the people that have passed. He stated that when it’s his time to go he hopes he will be playing music. I never thought it would be playing with me. Now that he’s gone please pray for his family, friends, Max, Austin and I. I have this emptiness like never before. Rest in Heaven Scotty Hawkins...I’ll always love you.”
Arnold later announced the Big Love Scotty Hawkins tribute concert on Facebook.
The concert will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Spinning Jenny in Greer. All donations raised during the concert will go to Hawkins’ family.
Participating artists include:
- Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues
- The Piedmont Boys
- Marvin King Band
- Corey Stevenson
- Shane Pruitt
- Elliott Satterfield
- Rudy Blue Shoes
- Eric Weiler
- Tez Sherard
- Larry McNair
