HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Red Cross of South Carolina presented the Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders to Johnny, Sky, and Summer Holcombe on Tuesday to commend the three lifeguards for saving the life of a 5-year-old boy who became unresponsive at the bottom of a pool in 2020.
The Red Cross said the Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders is the highest award given to someone who saves or sustains a life, outside of a medical setting, as part of their employment or while on duty and had an obligation to respond.
"The Holcombe's remarkable and life-saving actions epitomize the mission of the Red Cross to help people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies. It also highlights the importance of our training programs in South Carolina," said Lisa Colby, the Executive Director of the Upstate Chapter. "Thanks to the quick action and training, a little boy was able to see another day and go home to his family. This is an inspiring example of just how valuable training can be in an emergency."
On July 28, 2020, Johnny, Sky, and Summer Holcombe helped to save the life ofthe child who became unresponsive while they were working as lifeguards at the Honea Path Pool. The three noticed the child underwater and unresponsive. When the child was pulled out, he was not breathing and did not have a heartbeat. The three worked together to perform CPR and resuscitate the child. After the Holcombe's heroic efforts, the boy's eyes opened, he spit up water and began breathing again. The boy was then taken to a hospital where the Red Cross said he was treated and released.
The Holcombe's learned their life-saving skills through American Red Cross Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED training courses.
"If it wasn't for all the training and all the practice rescues that we did, I don't think we would have been able to bring him back – I wasn't sure if we were going to be able to," said Summer Holcombe, one of the lifeguards on duty who discovered the boy had no pulse. "Out of all the rescues, that was the worst one, and I'm just really thankful that we brought him back. It was humbling, and I've never done anything like that before."
"I'm just thankful that everything worked out the way it did. We train up here all the time and practice CPR," added Johnny Holcombe, head lifeguard at the Honea Path pool. "We train constantly for the worst-case scenario, and this was a worst-case scenario. Everybody knew exactly what to do."
You can learn more about the life-saving training the Red Cross makes available by visiting redcross.org/takeaclass.
