Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Greenville Triumph Soccer Club has partnered with Legacy Early College to host their upcoming season at the college's soccer facility, Greenville Triumph officials say.
The upstate soccer club will play 14-16 home games in it's March through September 2019 season, in the stadium. No dates or times are released yet because the stadium is undergoing updates to accommodate the 4,000 spectators, officials report.
As part of the partnership, Greenville Triumph Soccer Club will create part time game days jobs for Legacy scholars, bring the field to FIFA standards, and construct a permanent score board. GTSC will also create a staff internship position for Legacy scholars to raise the profile of the school and it's students.
On game days, a family zone will feature games, face painting and concessions will be open to anyone and not require a game ticket. In the coming months, the youth of the community will be invited to participate in free soccer clinics with the Triumph team.
Greenville Triumph SC has been meeting with neighborhood residents, churches and businesses to get their feedback, and hosted a neighborhood meeting Nov. 8 at Legacy’s Parker Campus cafeteria to share information and answer questions.
