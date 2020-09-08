LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Laurens County mother is on a mission to do her part to try and curb gun violence in the name of her son who was killed in January of this year.
Kimori Godfrey was shot and killed on Fleming Street and his mother says she is keeping the memory of his giving heart alive.
She is hoping to foster relationships in the community, gathering items to give to people in need as well giving young people the support they need so that they won't resort to gun violence.
Her first community outreach event will happen here around what would have been Kimori's 22nd birthday.
January 24th, Trashunah Godfrey says she saw Kimori one last time in his driveway before he took his final breath.
Trashunah Godfrey said, "I passed the scene where he was and I physically saw him and I looked and I picked up my phone to text him."
She questions, "Should I have stopped? Had I stopped what I still be alive do you know there are so many questions. Is there anything I could have done for my son to still be here?"
She shared a picture from last Labor Day Weekend, a trip to the beach, that they didn't know would be their last together with his two younger brothers.
"My motto has been that my smile is the only thing that I have complete control over. I can choose a smile or you can choose to let somebody take that away from me and this is mine and I’m keeping it. You will never know what I’m going through," says Godfrey.
Now she is working keep the spirit of then 21-year-old Kimori alive.
Godfrey said, "Mori’s mission came to me one day. I was sitting there and I said I can’t sit here and feel sorry for myself. I have a mission. Moris mission, and I said I’ll call at Mori’s mission." Godfrey says Kimori loved to help people.
She is planning a community outreach and coat drive for October- when Kimori would have turned 22.
She's using the hashtag #triumphthroughtragedy and said she is using the pain to push her forward.
"Choose to move forward. Choose to wake up every day, it’s simply a choice. And I choose to live in honor of my baby until I can’t honor him anymore," says Godfrey, "I will not hold grudges... I’m hurt- just the absence of my son itself hurts. Am I angry? I am not because not only is my family losing, there is another family who experienced that loss as well. Nobody wins in the situation."
Here's a link to her facebook page if you would like to make donations to this event if you to support the cause.
The event is October 24 from noon to 4 pm. Godfrey posted on the FB event page that, "Everyone one is welcome so come on out and grab your winter gear! And while you’re there, help yourself to lunch! This is a completely free event and, again, EVERYONE is welcome! Tell a friend! Tell a neighbor! We are here for YOU!"
She says, "We will be complying with all mask, gloves, and social distancing guidelines!" This is the Facebook Event page.
