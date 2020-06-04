GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Trolley service will resume in downtown Greenville on Thursday following a pause in service due to COVID-19 closures, according to Greenlink.
Greenlink said the redesigned trolley route network will feature four routes: the North Main Route and South Main Route, which will operate year-round, and the seasonal Attractions Route and West End Route, which will operate April through September.
The North Main Route and South Main Route will operate on Thursday and Friday from 6 to 11 p.m.; on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m.
The Attractions Route, which connects the Greenville Zoo to Heritage Green, will operate on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m.
The West End Route, which connects South Main Street to the Village of West Greenville, will operate on Thursday and Friday from 6 to 11 p.m. and on Saturday from 5:30 to 11 p.m.
All trolley routes will originate at the Greenlink Transit Center at 100 West McBee Avenue.
You can see trolley route maps at. www.ridegreenlink.com/Trolley.
