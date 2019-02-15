BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A trooper is in the hospital after being struck by another vehicle while on the side of I-85 Friday morning, according to the SC Department of Public Safety.
DPS officials said LCpl. P.M. Wilkins had pulled over a car for speeding on I-85 near the 101 mile-marker when another vehicle struck the offender’s vehicle and Trooper Wilkins.
Wilkins was airlifted to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, DPS said.
Wilkins has been with the SCHP for six years.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.
