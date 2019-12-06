GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- It's been almost two decades since South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Nicholson was killed in the line of duty, but he's still serving people across the Upstate today.
Just an hour before his death on Dec. 6, 2000, Nicholson donated blood. That's why his wife Misty Nicholson hosts a blood drive with Blood Connection every year on Dec. 6.
"I know they're coming out because of Eric and that warms my heart," Misty said. "I just never wanted his story or his name of his legacy to be forgotten."
Almost two decades later, Misty has helped organized 20 blood drives.
There's even a bus dedicated to Nicholson.
"He was very humble," Misty said. "He would probably be a little embarrassed, but I think he's proud."
Each donation can be life saving, which makes Misty proud that her husband is still making a difference.
"He's saved thousands of lives and his legacy and his servant's heart is still giving back to the community," she said.
You can still make a donation in Nicholson's honor. Another blood drive is going on at the Cracker Barrel on Woodruff Road until 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.