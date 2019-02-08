Pickens County (FOX Carolina) -- A school bus has been involved in a collision in Pickens, SCDOT reports.
The accident happened along Rock Springs Road and Satterfield Road.
Highway Patrol says there were 4 students on board with a driver and a companion, a total of six people.
The bus was reportedly dropping kids off after school. The students on board are students at East End Elementary and Forest Acres Elementary, Highway Patrol says.
The roadway is blocked, and no injuries have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.