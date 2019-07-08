GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a trooper suffered minor injuries in a scuffle with a driverwho was pulled over for a traffic stop in Greenville County late Sunday night.
An SCHP spokesman said the driver was pulled over sometime before 11 p.m. on White Horse Road, near Broadway Drive, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The trooper got the suspect out of the car and then a struggle ensued.
The suspect got away.
The trooper was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. The trooper was released from the hospital Monday morning.
The SCHP said troopers were still working to identify the driver as of Monday morning.
A description of the driver and the vehicle he was driving have not been released.
