GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A 26-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after her SUV went off the road and crashed into several headstones, according to Highway Patrol troopers.
Trooper Joe Hovis said Chelsie Heather Hallquist was driving west in Batesville Road at about 9:30 p.m. when the SUV left the road and hit several headstones.
Hovis said a 25-year-old man and two her children, 2 and 4, were passengers in the SUV.
Hallquist was charged with DUI and child endangerment.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
