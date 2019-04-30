MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- An 18-wheeler carrying watermelons caught on fire while traveling along I-40 this morning, troopers confirm.
The cause of the fire is unknown at the time, troopers say.
Thankfully nobody was hurt, but troopers did say a small fender bender resulted because of it.
