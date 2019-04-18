LAVONIA, GA (FOX Carolina) – Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said a 3-year-old child died in a crash early Thursday morning along I-85 near mile marker 164.
Troopers said an SUV was traveling south on the interstate when it ran off the roadway and overturned.
The 3-year-old was ejected from the vehicle.
Troopers believe the toddler was either not restrained or not properly restrained.
There were a total of 8 people in the SUV when it crashed.
The GSP’s reconstruction team in working to reconstruct the crash.
No other details were immediately available.
