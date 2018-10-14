TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a 19-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after a crash that killed one and injured three others.
The collision occurred on Highway 25 around 11:50 p.m. Saturday night.
According to troopers, a 1997 Jeep Cherokee with five occupants was traveling south on US-25 when the driver lost control. The vehicle then ran off the side of the road into a media, overturned and landed in a northbound lane, troopers said.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a passenger was ejected and taken to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The coroner identified the passenger as 17-year-old Jessica Faye Adaline Adams.
Troopers said the other occupants and driver were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.
Two of the occupants are 13-years-old, troopers said.
Highway Patrol identified the driver as Madison Bagwell and said she is facing the following charges in connection with the crash:
- Felony DUI with death (1 count)
- Felony DUI with great bodily injury (2 counts)
- Child endangerment (1 count)
- Simple possession of marijuana (1 count)
Troopers said Bagwell is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
The crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
