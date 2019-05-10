HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said a 21-year-old man is dead and another is hurt after a crash early Friday morning in Hendersonville.
Troopers said the crash happened just after 2:10 a.m. on Old Sunset Hill Road.
A 2014 Ford Focus was heading east at a high rate of speed when troopers said the car left the roadway, struck pole and then hit a tree. The driver, Kyle Allen Jacobs of Hendersonville, died at the scene.
A 21-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.
MORE NEWS - Mother arrested, charged, with first-degree attempted murder after deputies say she threw baby into 75-foot-ravine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.