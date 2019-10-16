PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver passed away Tuesday morning after their car went off the roadway, and struck a tree.
Troopers say the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on Ireland Road when their car went off the right side of the roadway and hit the tree.
Responding crews said the 53-year-old person was entrapped, and needed to be mechanically removed from the vehicle.
They unfortunately passed away on scene. The coroner's office has not yet released their identity.
