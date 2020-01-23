Buncombe County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal hit-and-run in Buncombe County.
According to troopers, around 7:05 p.m., a vehicle traveling west on U.S. 74 A struck and killed a woman walking in the roadway, then left the scene.
Troopers identified the deceased as Jamie Kumle, 20, from Asheville.
Troopers said at least two vehicles struck the woman. One stopped and remained at the scene until first responders arrived. The other vehicle did not. A description of that vehicle has not yet been released.
Troopers say the investigation is ongoing at this time.
