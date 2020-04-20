ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly crash on Belton Highway Monday afternoon.
The crash happened near Shirley Store Road just after 1:30 p.m.
Troopers said a 2013 Subaru SUV was turning off US 76 onto Shirley Store when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Ford F-250 that was traveling on Shirley Store Road.
The driver of the Subaru died at the scene.
The driver of the F-250 was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
