CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead and two people were injured, including a baby after a car crash on SC 18 near Bridges Farm Road in Cherokee County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, a 2007 Saturn SUV was traveling west on SC. 18 and a Hyundai SUV was traveling east on SC. 18. Troopers say the Saturn traveled off the right side of the road and lost control. The driver then traveled back left of center and was hit by the Hyundai.
Troopers say the driver in the Saturn died at the scene, but the baby, who was unrestrained, was taken to Shelby.
The driver of the Hyundai was also injured and taken to Shelby, according to Trooper.
