GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:52 p.m. on Bruce Road near East LenHardt Road.
Troopers say a Jeep SUV was traveling north on Bruce Road when the Jeep traveled left of center and hit a pedestrian in the road.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later died, says troopers.
The coroner's office identified the pedestrian as a 27-year-old man.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Biden administration asks high court to allow vaccine mandate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.