GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:21 p.m. on Wade Hampton Blvd.
Troopers say a vehicle was traveling south on Wade Hampton Blvd and hit a person in the road.
The person died at the scene.
