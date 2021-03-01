GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck along Brockman McClimon Road. The wreck happened Monday around 7:43 a.m.
Troopers said a 2007 Dodge pickup and a 2014 Victory motorcycle were headed in opposite directions when the motorcycle traveled left of center and was struck by the truck.
The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet but was ejected during the crash. That motorcycle driver passed away from injuries in the crash.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
The 23-year-old driver of the pickup was not hurt, troopers said.
