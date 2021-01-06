SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a driver passed away at the scene after an SUV crashed into a garbage truck Wednesday morning in Greenville County.
The wreck happened around 8:30 a.m. on Dunklin Bridge Road.
Troopers said the 2002 Ford SUV struck the garbage truck in the rear as the truck was stopped in the roadway.
The driver of the trash truck was not hurt.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
