ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers in North Carolina said a driver passed away after rollover crash on I-26 near Asheville.
Troopers said it happened just after midnight on Wednesday.
A vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed near Exit 40 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck the median guardrail, and then overturned.
The driver of the vehicle was ejected in the crash and later died at the hospital, troopers said.
