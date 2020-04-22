SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said one person is dead and four others are hurt, including three small children, in a crash on US 221 just north of Spartanburg on Wednesday.
According to the SCHP website, the wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. near Barnwell Road.
Troopers said a 2007 Toyota was heading south when it crossed the center line and struck a 2013 BMW that was headed north.
Troopers said the driver of the Toyota was entrapped in the car and had to be mechanically freed from the vehicle. That driver died at the scene.
There were also three children in the car, ages 1, 8, and 9, who troopers said were all hurt and taken to the hospital.
The driver of the BMW was also hurt and taken to the hospital.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the decee
