EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died and another has been charged after a deadly crash in Pickens County.
According to SCHP, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Friday, a driver in Sedan was traveling south on SC 183 near Hitt Road. When attempting to turn left into a driveway, the Sedan was struck by an SUV.
Troopers said there were four total occupants in the Sedan. The passenger sitting in the back seat on the right side was injured and taken to the hospital where they later died. The driver was also injured while the remaining two passengers in the car were unhurt.
Meanwhile, troopers said the driver of the Cadillac SUV was the only occupant in the car and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
SCHP said the driver of the Sedan, 51-year-old Shaun Kilgore, was charged with the following:
- Failure to yield right of way
- Driving under suspension, 1st offense
- Operating uninsured
- Improper tag
Kilgore is currently being held in the Pickens County Detention Center.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the passenger who passed.
