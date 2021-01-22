HODGES, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died and another is injured following a hit-and-run Thursday evening.
According to the highway patrol, two pedestrians were traveling north on Miller Road near Ridge Road, when a 1999 Chevy pick-up truck struck the pair from behind. Troopers say one person died in the collision, while another was injured. Highway patrol says following the collision, the truck left the scene of the accident.
Troopers say the driver of the truck was located following the crash.
A news release from the coroner's office identifed the deceased person as being male, but has yet to release their name pending notification to the family.
Highway patrol says the case remains under investigation. Charges have not been announced at this time.
We'll update as we learn more information.
