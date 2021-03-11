GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say two people were injured and another person was killed following a crash in Greer, Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers say the accident happened at 4:16 p.m. along Wade Hampton Boulevard near St. Mark Road, about two miles south of Greer, and involved three vehicles.
Highway Patrol says all three vehicles were traveling south on Wade Hampton Boulevard when a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle rear ended a Nissan who then hit a tractor trailer. Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle was ejected from his bike, landing in the roadway. Both he and the driver and passenger of the Nissan were taken to PRISMA Greenville for injuries suffered in the crash.
Troopers say the motorcycle rider died Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the victim. Troopers say it's unknown at this time if he was wearing a helmet. Both the driver and the passenger of the Nissan were wearing a seatbelt according to highway patrol.
