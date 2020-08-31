Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers say one person has died and three others have been transported to the hospital following a wrong-way crash near Easley late Sunday night.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:42 p.m. on U.S. 123 near U.S. 124, about three miles east of Easley.
Troopers say a 2006 Nissan Xterra was traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 123, when a 2018 Kia Soul traveling southbound was forced to swerve out of the way, hitting a guard rail.
Highway Patrol says after the Kia swerved to miss the Nissan, the Nissan struck a 2011 Toyota Prius head on, killing the driver of the Prius. Troopers say the driver of the Prius was not seat belted and died on scene.
We're told the driver of the Kia was transported to the hospital with injuries as was the driver and passenger of the Nissan Xterra.
No word on charges at this time and the coroner's office has not yet released the name of the victim in the crash. We'll update as we learn more.
More news: Anderson School District 3 welcomes back students in K-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.