Duncan, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating following a fatal collision that occurred Monday morning.
Troopers say the crash involved three vehicles and happened along S.C. 290 about 2 miles west of Duncan around 8:30 a.m.
Troopers say a Chevy Sedan traveling west on S.C. 290 disregarded a traffic light and struck a 2005 Toyota sedan who was traveling south, crossing S.C. 290 and sending it into another vehicle stopped in the eastbound lanes.
We're told both the driver of the Chevy sedan and the car stopped in the eastbound lanes were wearing seat belts and were uninjured.
Unfortunately troopers say the driver of the Toyota who was traveling south was killed in the crash.
Troopers say the driver of the Chevy Sedan was charged with disregarding a traffic control device.
More news: Kamala Harris reschedules campaign stop in Western North Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.