SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a 12-year-old was struck by a truck on Sunday.
Troopers say that a Ford pickup truck was traveling east on Shiloh Rd. when it struck the juvenile.
The victim was flown by helicopter to the hospital for treatment, according to highway patrol.
We are working to learn more on the situation.
