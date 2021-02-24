PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said two pickup truck drivers were taken to the hospital by helicopter after their vehicles collided
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on SC 11 near Lake Keowee. Troopers said a GMC Sierra crossed the center line and struck a Nissan pickup head-on
A FOX Carolina viewer shared a photo of an ambulance and a medical helicopter on the Highway 11 overpass responding to the crash.
Both drivers were flown to Greenville memorial
