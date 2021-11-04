PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two people are dead and four are in the hospital after a crash on Highway 123, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, a car and a truck were heading south on 123 when the truck ran into the back of the car. The car then went off the right side of the road and flipped several times.
Highway Patrol said the driver of the car and a passenger both sadly passed at the scene. Three other passengers in the car and the driver of the truck were all taken to the hospital with injuries.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the victims at this time.
This investigation is ongoing.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
