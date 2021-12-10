NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Three people have died after a crash on Hwy. 34, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the crash happened on Friday at 3 p.m. on Hwy. 34 near Hwy. 121.
According to troopers, both vehicles were traveling on Hwy. 34 when they hit each other head-on. Troopers say the driver and passenger in the Nissan died as well as the driver of a Jeep.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
