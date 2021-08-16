SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Three people were found dead in an overnight crash along Interstate 26 in Spartanburg County, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 2 a.m., four people in car were heading east on I-26 eastbound when a Hummer hit the car head at mile marker 14.5. The driver of the Hummer left the scene but was found a short time later.
Troopers said the driver and two passengers of the car all died on scene. The fourth passenger, who is 17, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital with injuries. The driver of the Hummer was later transported to the hospital as well.
The Coroner said his office has not been able to identify the three people who died in this incident.
A detour was put in place by troopers because of the crash blocking the eastbound side of the interstate. Troopers told drivers to take exit 10 and follow traffic to US 176 east back I-26 at exit 15.
The scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. after being shut down for almost 5 hours.
This crash is currently under investigation.
MORE NEWS: Toccoa PD: Georgia bank robbery suspect arrested in Tennessee on Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.