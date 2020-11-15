LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said five people died in a collision early Sunday morning in Laurens County.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at approximately 2:16 a.m. on I-385 near mile marker 13.
Troopers said the driver of a 2014 Kia was travelling in the south bound lane when it struck a 2020 Hyundai head on. The driver and passenger of the Kia both died on scene along with two passengers of the Hyundai.
Troopers said a third passenger of Hyundai was transported to the hospital where they later died.
The coroner's office has not released the identities yet.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this incident.
Stay tuned for more updates.
