SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a child passenger has died just three days after a car collided into the rear end of a utility trailer near Simpsonville.
In a news release Thursday, troopers say the crash happened around 3 p.m. on the entrance ramp onto I-385 from Harrison Bridge Road, just south of Simpsonville. The report says a driver and passenger in a 2015 Audi were south on the ramp when they hit the trailer, towed by a 2005 Ford pickup.
While SCHP reported no injuries in the pickup, both the Audi driver and passenger were injured and needed hospitalization. Sadly, the passenger died just before 5 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
The Greenville Co. Coroner's Office says the passenger who died was 5-year-old Alyssa McMorris of Laurens. She died of blunt force trauma related to the crash, and her death was ruled an accident.
Both Alyssa and the driver of the Audi were wearing seat belts at the time.
